Sonu Infratech standalone net profit rises 98.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 106.62% to Rs 36.53 crore

Net profit of Sonu Infratech rose 98.50% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 106.62% to Rs 36.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.36.5317.6816.7518.214.762.503.531.782.641.33

