Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 2.48%

Nifty Metal index closed up 2.48% at 9327.85 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 4.46%, Tata Steel Ltd jumped 4.28% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 3.67%. The Nifty Metal index is up 0.00% over last one year compared to the 0.02% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.77% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.61% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.64% to close at 24722.75 while the SENSEX added 0.52% to close at 81018.72 today.

