Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.24% to Rs 8.16 croreNet profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 55.56% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.24% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.165.58 46 OPM %11.038.78 -PBDT0.830.46 80 PBT0.570.36 58 NP0.420.27 56
