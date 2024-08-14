Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.24% to Rs 8.16 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 55.56% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.24% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.165.5811.038.780.830.460.570.360.420.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp