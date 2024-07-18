Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 45.08% in the June 2024 quarter

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 45.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 14.29% to Rs 2314.41 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 45.08% to Rs 293.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 202.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.29% to Rs 2314.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2025.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2314.412025.04 14 OPM %61.4256.70 -PBDT394.50292.04 35 PBT394.50292.04 35 NP293.90202.58 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher ups Nifty target to 26,398

LIVE news: 4 dead, 25 injured after Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Nothing to launch Phone 2a "Plus" variant on July 31: What to expect

How to avoid overspending during Amazon and Flipkart sale

OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune colour to be available starting July 20 with offers

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story