Trident Texofab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 11.30% to Rs 25.71 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.30% to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.7123.10 11 OPM %5.956.19 -PBDT1.340.27 396 PBT0.93-0.14 LP NP0.70-0.13 LP

