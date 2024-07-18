D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 60.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 504.69 croreNet profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 60.56% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 504.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 471.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales504.69471.47 7 OPM %7.585.35 -PBDT35.2522.20 59 PBT33.6620.83 62 NP25.0815.62 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News