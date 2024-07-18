D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 60.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.05% to Rs 504.69 crore

Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 60.56% to Rs 25.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.05% to Rs 504.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 471.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.504.69471.477.585.3535.2522.2033.6620.8325.0815.62

