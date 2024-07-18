Infosys consolidated net profit rises 7.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 39315.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 7.12% to Rs 6368.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5945.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 39315.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37933.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39315.0037933.0024.0023.8910170.009535.009021.008362.006368.005945.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp