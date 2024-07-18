Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 7.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 39315.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 7.12% to Rs 6368.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5945.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 39315.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37933.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales39315.0037933.00 4 OPM %24.0023.89 -PBDT10170.009535.00 7 PBT9021.008362.00 8 NP6368.005945.00 7

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

