Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 21.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 32.57% to Rs 751.74 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 21.72% to Rs 62.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.57% to Rs 751.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 567.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales751.74567.06 33 OPM %13.0814.43 -PBDT100.4687.42 15 PBT91.0577.71 17 NP62.5551.39 22

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

