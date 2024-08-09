Archit Organosys standalone net profit declines 38.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.90% to Rs 27.00 crore

Net profit of Archit Organosys declined 38.41% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 27.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.0031.0011.3310.452.913.431.422.241.011.64

