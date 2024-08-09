Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Archit Organosys standalone net profit declines 38.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Net profit of Archit Organosys declined 38.41% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 27.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.0031.00 -13 OPM %11.3310.45 -PBDT2.913.43 -15 PBT1.422.24 -37 NP1.011.64 -38

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

