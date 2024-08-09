Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit rises 50.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit rises 50.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.30% to Rs 63.81 crore

Net profit of Kilburn Engineering rose 50.70% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.30% to Rs 63.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 66.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales63.8166.68 -4 OPM %25.8017.61 -PBDT14.6410.19 44 PBT13.599.49 43 NP10.707.10 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty suggests higher opening for Sensex, Nifty; Ola Electric to list today

US, Egypt, and Qatar call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks next week

Asian shares set to end rough week on a high, yen remains under pressure

Deadly tornado, flooding, and heavy rains plague residents in Debby's path

India's first round-the-clock grain ATM opened at Mancheswar in Odisha

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story