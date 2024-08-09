Filatex India standalone net profit rises 83.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.40% to Rs 1054.34 croreNet profit of Filatex India rose 83.26% to Rs 32.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.40% to Rs 1054.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1069.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1054.341069.27 -1 OPM %5.984.18 -PBDT61.8541.84 48 PBT43.9023.96 83 NP32.2917.62 83
