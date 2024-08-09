Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 58.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 524.69 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises rose 58.74% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 524.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 459.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.524.69459.7117.3216.1666.0051.5318.9910.5212.087.61

