Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 58.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 524.69 croreNet profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises rose 58.74% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 524.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 459.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales524.69459.71 14 OPM %17.3216.16 -PBDT66.0051.53 28 PBT18.9910.52 81 NP12.087.61 59
