Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 58.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 58.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 524.69 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises rose 58.74% to Rs 12.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 524.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 459.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales524.69459.71 14 OPM %17.3216.16 -PBDT66.0051.53 28 PBT18.9910.52 81 NP12.087.61 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty suggests higher opening for Sensex, Nifty; Ola Electric to list today

US, Egypt, and Qatar call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks next week

Asian shares set to end rough week on a high, yen remains under pressure

Deadly tornado, flooding, and heavy rains plague residents in Debby's path

India's first round-the-clock grain ATM opened at Mancheswar in Odisha

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story