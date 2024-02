Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 417.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 24.48% to Rs 29.53 crore

Net profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 417.65% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 24.48% to Rs 29.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 39.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.29.5339.1012.902.173.810.743.740.683.520.68

