Spandana Sphoorty Financial has allotted 38,125 equity shares under ESOP on 05 March 2024. Accordingly, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 71,25,93,190/- consisting of 7,12,59,319 equity shares of face value Rs. 10.00/- each to Rs. 71,29,74,440 /- consisting of 7,12,97,444 equity shares of face value Rs. 10.00/- each.

