Aramco Digital and LTIMindtree collaborate to launch IT services company in KSA

Aramco Digital, the digital and technology subsidiary of Aramco, and LTIMindtree have signed a shareholders' agreement to create an IT services company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The prospective company would showcase innovation in action, including disruptive digital services, and transformative industry 4.0 systems integration capabilities. This collaboration is expected to support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by creating highly skilled jobs for Saudis in this sector. The joint venture is being formed under the Aramco Namaat Industrial Investments Program.

