Sparc Electrex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 1290.00% to Rs 4.17 crore

Net loss of Sparc Electrex reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1290.00% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.71% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.37% to Rs 7.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.170.30 1290 7.394.85 52 OPM %8.3910.00 -7.587.63 - PBDT0.200.03 567 0.420.78 -46 PBT0.200.03 567 0.420.78 -46 NP-0.080.02 PL 0.100.70 -86

