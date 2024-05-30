Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Seshachal Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Seshachal Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 89.33% to Rs 2.34 crore

Net loss of Seshachal Technologies reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 89.33% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.48% to Rs 77.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.3421.94 -89 77.3368.75 12 OPM %3.851.91 -0.690.63 - PBDT-0.020.27 PL 0.480.43 12 PBT-0.030.27 PL 0.450.42 7 NP-0.030.19 PL 0.330.30 10

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

