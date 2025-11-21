Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd, Globale Tessile Ltd, Secmark Consultancy Ltd and IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 November 2025.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd tumbled 10.90% to Rs 1168.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 279 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd crashed 9.62% to Rs 4.98. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21098 shares in the past one month.

Globale Tessile Ltd lost 8.72% to Rs 11.83. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2745 shares in the past one month.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd slipped 7.90% to Rs 113.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 485 shares in the past one month.

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd corrected 7.24% to Rs 8.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

