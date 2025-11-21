Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd, Globale Tessile Ltd, Secmark Consultancy Ltd and IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 November 2025.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd tumbled 10.90% to Rs 1168.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 279 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd crashed 9.62% to Rs 4.98. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21098 shares in the past one month. Globale Tessile Ltd lost 8.72% to Rs 11.83. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2745 shares in the past one month. Secmark Consultancy Ltd slipped 7.90% to Rs 113.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 485 shares in the past one month.