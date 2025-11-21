Triveni Turbine inaugurates Center of Excellence at IISc, Bengaluru

Triveni Turbine has inaugurated the Triveni Turbines Centre of Excellence at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

The new R&D facility marks a significant milestone in advancing energy transition technologies and in turbomachinery research. It aims to develop sustainable, high-efficiency systems that can help industries improve process performance, enhance energy efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions.

Built on a long-standing collaboration between TTL and IISc, the Centre strengthens their shared vision of driving innovation through academia-industry partnerships. The two institutions have previously collaborated on developing CO₂ heat pump systems, a pioneering initiative in energy efficient industrial solutions.

