R Systems receives UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner designation

R Systems International announced its recognition as a UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner and its elevation to Diamond Partner status within the UiPath Partner Network.

These milestones reinforce R Systems' deep technical expertise in intelligent automation and its continued commitment to helping global enterprises accelerate digital transformation using UiPath's AI-powered automation platform.

The UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner designation is granted to select UiPath partners who have received early access and training in agentic automation capabilities from UiPath, identified use cases and scenarios for customers where agents can help augment end to-end process automation, and contributed to further development of UiPath agentic automation solutions. This recognition demonstrates R Systems' outstanding commitment to helping organizations leverage the combination of AI agents, robots, people, AI models, and other tools to orchestrate and automate end-to-end enterprise processes.