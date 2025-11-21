Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 20.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 60.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33892 shares

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd, Rites Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 November 2025.

DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 20.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 60.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33892 shares. The stock increased 7.63% to Rs.1,263.80. Volumes stood at 23788 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86335 shares. The stock increased 3.47% to Rs.930.65. Volumes stood at 56894 shares in the last session.

AWL Agri Business Ltd saw volume of 564.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.07 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.61% to Rs.272.30. Volumes stood at 17 lakh shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd registered volume of 69.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.44% to Rs.248.69. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.

TBO Tek Ltd clocked volume of 19.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.46% to Rs.1,702.50. Volumes stood at 9.6 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

