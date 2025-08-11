Spectrum Foods standalone net profit declines 31.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.08% to Rs 7.19 crore

Net profit of Spectrum Foods declined 31.96% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.195.5723.5043.271.682.411.492.191.492.19

