Shaily Engineering Plastics standalone net profit rises 267.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 267.79% to Rs 35.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.17% to Rs 225.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 169.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

