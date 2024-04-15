Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculative Net Long Positions In Euro Rise

Speculative Net Long Positions In Euro Rise

Apr 15 2024
Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market rose, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 32723 contracts in the data reported through April 09, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 15929 net contracts even as net long position stay at its lowest level since September 2022.

Apr 15 2024

