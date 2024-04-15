Adani Green's solar energy sales rises 7% YoY in Q4

The power generation company reported a 7% YoY increase in solar portfolio energy sales to 3,066 million units in Q4 FY24 as against 2,872 million units posted in Q4 FY23.

The increase in sale of solar energy was backed by capacity addition of 2,418 MW.

In Q4 FY24, the solar portfolio's CUF showed consistent high plant availability, with a 10 bps improvement in grid availability and lower solar irradiation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The sale of energy in wind portfolio surged 43% YoY to 614 million units, on the back of capacity addition of 430 MW. The firm's CUF in this segment improved by 120 bps in Q4 FY24.

The wind portfolio CUF experienced growth due to significant improvements in plant availability of 190 bps and improved in wind speed.

Sale of energy in hybrid portfolio jumped by 32% YoY to 1,777 million units in Q4 FY24, on the back of 110 bps improvement in CUF.

The hybrid portfolio CUF experienced growth due to improvements in plant availability, grid availability, and wind speed.

In FY24, the company's total operational capacity jumped 35% to 10,934 MW with greenfield addition of 2,848 MW and sale of energy increases by 47% to 21,806 million units backed by robust capacity addition.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW) including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 256 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 103 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income jumped 18.57% to Rs 2,675 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 2,256 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Shares of Adani Green Energy declined 2.69% to Rs 1,833.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News