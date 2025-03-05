Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NSE shifts F&O expiry to Mondays, effective April 2025

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced a change to the expiry days for its equity derivative contracts, moving them from Thursday to Monday, effective 4 April 2025. This move will impact Nifty 50, Bank Nifty, FinNifty, Nifty Next50, and Nifty Midcap Select indices, as well as stock derivatives.

In a circular, the NSE confirmed that all weekly and monthly expiry contracts for these indices will now expire on Mondays. Specifically, monthly expiries will shift to the last Monday of the expiry month. This change also applies to stock derivatives, standardizing the monthly expiry to the last Monday.

The changes will take effect from 4 April 2025, with existing contracts being adjusted to the new expiry day on 3 April 2025, at the end of the trading day. All new contracts created after the effective date will adhere to the revised Monday expiry. The NSE has clarified that only the expiry day is changing, with no alterations to contract specifications.

This revision aims to streamline and standardize the expiry process, enhancing market efficiency and providing greater clarity for investors.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

