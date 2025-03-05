Board of Coforge approves acquisition of Rythmos Inc. and TMLabs

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
At meeting held on 04 March 2025

The Board of Coforge at its meeting held on 04 March 2025 has approved the following acquisitions:

(a) The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Coforge Inc., has agreed to enter into a stock purchase agreement with Rythmos Inc. and its stockholders (Stock Purchase Agreement) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of capital stock of Rythmos Inc. (Rythmos Transaction), subject to completion of closing conditions and closing deliverables as per the Stock Purchase Agreement; and

(b) The company, through its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary, Coforge Technologies Australia Pty Ltd, has agreed to enter into a share sale agreement with TMLabs Pty Ltd and its shareholders (Share Sale Agreement) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of TMLabs Pty Ltd (TMLabs Transaction), subject to completion of closing conditions and closing deliverables as per the Share Sale Agreement.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

