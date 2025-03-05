Neogen Chemicals reports major fire incident at Dahej plant

Dahej plant is one of the four plants of Neogen Chemicals. This plant is engaged in the production of organic chemicals. There has been no impact on the plant of Neogen Ionics situated in the vicinity.
Production / Operation of the said division is suspended temporarily until the survey by the Insurance Company is conducted. The Company has already intimated the Insurance Company about the incidence and requested them to depute the Surveyor. Insurance Survey is expected to be conducted in due course.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content