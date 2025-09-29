Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet launches daily non-stop flights to Phuket from Delhi and Mumbai

SpiceJet launches daily non-stop flights to Phuket from Delhi and Mumbai

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
SpiceJet has launched daily non\stop flights to Phuket, Thailands largest and most celebrated island, from Delhi and Mumbai. With this addition, SpiceJet will now operate flights to two of Thailands most popular destinations C Phuket and Bangkok. Flights from Delhi to Phuket will begin on 31 October 2025, while services from Mumbai will start on 06 November 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

