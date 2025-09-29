SpiceJet launches daily non-stop flights to Phuket from Delhi and Mumbai

SpiceJet has launched daily non\stop flights to Phuket, Thailands largest and most celebrated island, from Delhi and Mumbai. With this addition, SpiceJet will now operate flights to two of Thailands most popular destinations C Phuket and Bangkok. Flights from Delhi to Phuket will begin on 31 October 2025, while services from Mumbai will start on 06 November 2025.

