Yes Bank spurts as PAT zooms to Rs 553 crore in Q2 FY25

Yes Bank surged 8.14% to Rs 20.98 after the private bank's standalone net profit zoomed 145.56% to Rs 553.04 crore on 15.35% rise in total income to Rs 9,137.09 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax surged 125.34% to Rs 678.17 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 300.95 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 2,200 crore in Q2 FY25, up 14.3% YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.4% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 2.3% registered in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, operating profit was at Rs 975 crore, up 21.7% from Rs 801 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies dropped 40.62% YoY to Rs 297.1 crore in quarter ended September 2024.

On asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) slipped 9.94% to Rs 3,889.43 crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 4,319.03 crore as on 30 September 2023.

The gross NPA ratio reduced to 1.6% as on 30 September 2024 as compared to 2% as on 30 September 2023. The net NPA ratio shed to 0.5% as on 30 September 2024 as against 0.9% as on 30 September 2023.

Gross slippages for Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 1,314 crore as against Rs 1,263 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.

On half year basis, the companys net profit soared 85.91% to Rs 1,055.47 crore on 16.44% rise in total income to Rs 18,055.23 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES BANK said, Q2FY25 performance has been encouraging, esp. if seen in the context of Industry headwinds. Deposit momentum has been maintained with 18% YoY growth, along with healthy CASA ratio (now at 32%) expansion on both YoY & QoQ basis, on the back of CA growth at 26% YoY & 11% QoQ and SA growth at 30% YoY & 7% QoQ. At same time, the slippage ratio (at 2.2% of Advances) remains range-bound within the guidance range. Other Asset Quality parameters such as GNPA ratio, PCR and O/S Restructured loans have all improved on QoQ basis.

The Bank continues to deliver as per the stated strategic objectives, with superior growth in SME and Mid Corporate segments, growth resumption in the Corporate segment and calibration of growth in Retail segment, aimed at profitability improvement. Bank also continues to maintain NIL PSL shortfalls. These along with other drivers have enabled the Bank to deliver healthy Operating Profit and Net profit growth.

The RoA of the Bank has been consistently at 0.5% over last 3 quarters. The Bank has also strengthened its management team with key senior hires in Retail Assets and Financial Markets Team. We have received external validation in the form of Credit Rating upgrades over the last 2 quarters. While we navigate the challenges in the operating environment, we remain confident of our progress towards building a franchise which delivers superior returns to our stakeholders.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to Retail, MSME as well as corporate clients.

