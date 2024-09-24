Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spurts 3.52%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.75%

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 7.86% over last one month compared to 1.73% gain in BSE Metal index and 4.62% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 3.52% today to trade at Rs 186.65. The BSE Metal index is up 1.75% to quote at 32741.1. The index is up 1.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 2.85% and Jindal Stainless Ltd added 2.38% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 43.97 % over last one year compared to the 28.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 7.86% over last one month compared to 1.73% gain in BSE Metal index and 4.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.03 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 209.6 on 09 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 88.21 on 25 Sep 2023.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

