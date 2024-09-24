Vakrangee Ltd Slides 1.36%

Vakrangee Ltd has added 15.13% over last one month compared to 1.22% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 4.62% rise in the SENSEX

Vakrangee Ltd fell 1.36% today to trade at Rs 24.65. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.44% to quote at 42380.28. The index is up 1.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Netweb Technologies India Ltd decreased 1.21% and Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd lost 1.21% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 29.44 % over last one year compared to the 28.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

