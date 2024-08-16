Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SpiceJet standalone net profit declines 26.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 16 2024
Sales decline 15.10% to Rs 1565.16 crore

Net profit of SpiceJet declined 26.69% to Rs 149.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 204.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.10% to Rs 1565.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1843.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1565.161843.63 -15 OPM %2.2314.51 -PBDT319.81411.81 -22 PBT149.96204.56 -27 NP149.96204.56 -27

Aug 16 2024

