SpiceJet standalone net profit declines 26.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.10% to Rs 1565.16 crore

Net profit of SpiceJet declined 26.69% to Rs 149.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 204.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 15.10% to Rs 1565.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1843.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1565.161843.632.2314.51319.81411.81149.96204.56149.96204.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp