SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 71.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.57% to Rs 39.49 croreNet profit of SPL Industries rose 71.86% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 39.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales39.4941.82 -6 OPM %4.843.90 -PBDT4.783.92 22 PBT4.023.16 27 NP3.972.31 72
