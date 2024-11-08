SPL Industries standalone net profit rises 71.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.57% to Rs 39.49 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries rose 71.86% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 39.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.39.4941.824.843.904.783.924.023.163.972.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News