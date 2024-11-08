Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.90%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.90%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index closed down 2.90% at 967.65 today. The index has lost 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 4.50%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 4.08% and Macrotech Developers Ltd shed 3.86%. The Nifty Realty index has increased 46.00% over last one year compared to the 24.51% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 2.09% and Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.21% to close at 24148.2 while the SENSEX has slid 0.07% to close at 79486.32 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BFSI Summit LIVE updates: RBI's caution against unsecured lending is appropriate, says KV Kamath

Forex reserves slide for fifth week to more than 2-month low at $682 bn

Whirlpool of India Q2 results: Net profit up 40% to Rs 53.5 crore

Refex Renewables Q2 result: Loss widens to Rs 13 cr, income at Rs 14 cr

LIVE: Ola Electric's Q2 net loss narrows on higher sales, lower input costs

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story