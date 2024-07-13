Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Spright Agro standalone net profit rises 3806.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales rise 1717.18% to Rs 52.88 crore

Net profit of Spright Agro rose 3806.25% to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1717.18% to Rs 52.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales52.882.91 1717 OPM %12.527.56 -PBDT6.710.22 2950 PBT6.710.22 2950 NP6.250.16 3806

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

