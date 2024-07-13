Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit rises 17.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 14069.14 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 17.47% to Rs 773.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 658.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 14069.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11865.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14069.1411865.448.688.731246.891059.441054.13897.26773.82658.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp