Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 26.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.95% to Rs 62.66 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers declined 26.12% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.95% to Rs 62.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.62.6660.2815.8820.0610.1712.109.9011.766.458.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News