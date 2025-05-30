Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 81.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 81.25% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.41% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 5.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.260.925.575.2473.8166.3076.8476.910.930.614.284.030.900.564.153.830.580.323.082.74

