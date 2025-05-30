Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 81.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 81.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 81.25% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.41% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 5.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.260.92 37 5.575.24 6 OPM %73.8166.30 -76.8476.91 - PBDT0.930.61 52 4.284.03 6 PBT0.900.56 61 4.153.83 8 NP0.580.32 81 3.082.74 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TV Vision reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Grandma Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Interactive Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mayur Floorings reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story