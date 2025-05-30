Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 62.50% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net loss of Adhbhut Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 67.58% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.40 -63 0.832.56 -68 OPM %-13.3372.50 -43.3783.20 - PBDT-0.090.45 PL 0.102.12 -95 PBT-0.360.19 PL -0.951.07 PL NP-0.390.07 PL -0.640.87 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Grandma Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Interactive Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mayur Floorings reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Filtron Engineers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Omkar Pharmachem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story