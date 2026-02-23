Associate Sponsors

SRU Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Feb 23 2026
Sales decline 87.41% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net Loss of SRU Steels reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 87.41% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.189.37 -87 OPM %-1.69-5.23 -PBDT-0.02-0.49 96 PBT-0.04-0.50 92 NP-0.04-0.50 92

