Stakeholders support One Nation, One Election in HLC talks

The High-Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation, One Election, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, held discussions with various political parties and stakeholders in New Delhi. During these interactions, several delegations expressed their support for simultaneous elections by presenting memoranda and making presentations to the HLC.

A delegation from the Janata Dal (United), including Member of Parliament Rajiv Ranjan Singh and General Secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha, conveyed their support for simultaneous elections by presenting a memorandum to the HLC. Their gesture underlined the party's endorsement of the idea and its willingness to engage in the process of implementation.

Further, a delegation from the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, consisting of Shrihari Borikar, Dr. Seema Singh, Advocate Jivesh Tiwari, Advocate Bhaskar Gautam, Advocate Apoorva Singh, and Jamtani Singh, expressed their support for simultaneous elections during a presentation to the HLC. Their participation emphasised the advocacy for synchronized electoral cycles and highlighted the collective appeal for the efficient execution of this electoral reform.

The engagement of the Janata Dal (United) and the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad with the HLC underscores the growing discourse and acceptance of the concept of One Nation, One Election among various stakeholders. Their contributions and expressions of support contribute to the ongoing deliberations on this significant electoral reform.

