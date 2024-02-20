Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stakeholders support One Nation, One Election in HLC talks

Stakeholders support One Nation, One Election in HLC talks

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The High-Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation, One Election, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, held discussions with various political parties and stakeholders in New Delhi. During these interactions, several delegations expressed their support for simultaneous elections by presenting memoranda and making presentations to the HLC.

A delegation from the Janata Dal (United), including Member of Parliament Rajiv Ranjan Singh and General Secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha, conveyed their support for simultaneous elections by presenting a memorandum to the HLC. Their gesture underlined the party's endorsement of the idea and its willingness to engage in the process of implementation.

Further, a delegation from the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, consisting of Shrihari Borikar, Dr. Seema Singh, Advocate Jivesh Tiwari, Advocate Bhaskar Gautam, Advocate Apoorva Singh, and Jamtani Singh, expressed their support for simultaneous elections during a presentation to the HLC. Their participation emphasised the advocacy for synchronized electoral cycles and highlighted the collective appeal for the efficient execution of this electoral reform.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The engagement of the Janata Dal (United) and the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad with the HLC underscores the growing discourse and acceptance of the concept of One Nation, One Election among various stakeholders. Their contributions and expressions of support contribute to the ongoing deliberations on this significant electoral reform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nation lauds Shemaroo's 'Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav' celebrating Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya

The Bombay Presidency Golf Club successfully hosted a three-day professional and amateur women's golf tournament, championing the cause of women in sports

Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 150.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Sattva Nation celebrates India's biggest holistic wellness festival &amp; Awards 'Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 3.0'

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 33.94% in the December 2023 quarter

CRISIL upgrades long-term rating of PVR Inox; short-term rating reaffirmed

Repro India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Outward Foreign Direct Investment Up Around 26% On Year In January

Data Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 34.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Kinara Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 968.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story