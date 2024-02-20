Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Repro India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Repro India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, Snowman Logistics Ltd and HLV Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2024.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, Snowman Logistics Ltd and HLV Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Repro India Ltd surged 16.97% to Rs 917.9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 784 shares in the past one month.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd soared 16.37% to Rs 295.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd spiked 12.51% to Rs 44.06. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Snowman Logistics Ltd spurt 12.19% to Rs 82.74. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd rose 11.63% to Rs 39.84. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 13.64% in the December 2023 quarter

EIH Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HLV standalone net profit rises 209.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Barometers turn rangebound, Nifty hovers below 21,900

Outward Foreign Direct Investment Up Around 26% On Year In January

Data Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 34.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Kinara Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 968.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Muthoot Vehicle &amp; Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 18.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 21.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story