Repro India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd, Snowman Logistics Ltd and HLV Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2024.

Repro India Ltd surged 16.97% to Rs 917.9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 784 shares in the past one month.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd soared 16.37% to Rs 295.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd spiked 12.51% to Rs 44.06. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Snowman Logistics Ltd spurt 12.19% to Rs 82.74. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd rose 11.63% to Rs 39.84. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

