Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 8.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 913.53 crore

Net profit of Star Cement declined 8.79% to Rs 87.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 913.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 829.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.19% to Rs 295.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 247.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 2910.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2704.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales913.53829.16 10 2910.672704.85 8 OPM %19.6720.04 -19.1117.32 - PBDT183.40177.76 3 570.18510.78 12 PBT141.14142.69 -1 423.58379.67 12 NP87.6796.12 -9 295.11247.60 19

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

