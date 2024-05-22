Deep Energy Resources standalone net profit rises 409.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Deep Energy Resources rose 409.09% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.25% to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

04.50014.900-1.56013.620.430.171.593.770.410.151.523.700.560.111.362.79

