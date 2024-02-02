State Bank of India soars 1.41%, gains for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 656.8, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.69% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% jump in NIFTY and a 12.09% jump in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 2.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46188.65, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 169.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 178.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 660, up 1.28% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

