Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 0.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.74% to Rs 113.42 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 0.56% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.74% to Rs 113.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 86.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.22% to Rs 20.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.70% to Rs 246.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

