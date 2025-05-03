Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 18.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 2508.57 croreNet profit of Vardhman Textiles rose 18.31% to Rs 237.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 2508.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2459.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.85% to Rs 883.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 631.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 9784.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9504.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
