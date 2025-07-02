Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 135.24, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.8% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.65% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 135.24, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 25484.65. The Sensex is at 83437.68, down 0.31%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has risen around 3.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9564.55, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 151.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123.89 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 136.81, up 2.3% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is down 10.8% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.65% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.