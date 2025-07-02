Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.67%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.67%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 967.1, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% gain in NIFTY and a 2.65% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 967.1, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 25484.65. The Sensex is at 83437.68, down 0.31%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added around 2.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9564.55, up 1.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 973.75, up 1.93% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is down 7.92% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% gain in NIFTY and a 2.65% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 21.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

